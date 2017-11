Bass Addiction Friday December 1 19:00 - 20:00 hosted by: DJ Young Roman

Bass Addiction Radio raises the bar and brings you the freshest Hip-Hop, EDM and all things related! My dream as a radio host is to build a community to talk about and submit wavy tunes. Join me, @djyoungroman every Friday at 7pm on the airwaves and on social media for bodacious vibes. Let's grow Toronto's Hip-Hop culture together! - DJYR