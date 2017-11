Found Frequencies Friday December 1 15:00 - 16:00 hosted by: Conor DeVries

Found Frequencies is a show dedicated to electronic music artists who manage to sit off on their own creating new spaces and begging you to ask: What kind of music am I listening to? Always looking for unique sounds, the show explores electronic music that ranges from ambient noise that will put you in a trance to groovy beats that will be sure to get your body moving.