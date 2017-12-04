The Scope News - December 4, 2017

The Scope News - December 4, 201704 December 2017 / by The Scope News (author)
This week Toronto marchers say #MeToo, as the anti-sexual harassment movement goes from online to the streets. And a conference in Toronto that addresses the particular challenges of women of colour face in leadership positions. Plus, we grumble with internet-famous pugs in Trinity Bellwoods park.
Aired December 4, 2017
Produced by Emily Joveski, Stefanie Phillips, Chelsey Gould, Scott McLean, Sanjeev Wignarajah.
