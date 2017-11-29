The Scope News - November 27, 2017

The Scope News - November 27, 201729 November 2017 / by Scope News (author)
This week, we report from a conference over the weekend that brought out some big names for discussions surrounding international communities in Canada. We grumble with internet-famous pugs in Trinity Bellwoods. And check-in with the Moss Park Overdose Prevention site as it heads into the winter months.
Aired November 27, 2017
Produced by Emily Joveski, Mick Sweetman, Scott McLean, Chelsey Gould, Sanjeev Wignarahjah.
---
Write a Comment