The Scope News - November 27, 2017

Toronto's own internet-famous Helmut the Pug.

This week, we report from a conference over the weekend that brought out some big names for discussions surrounding international communities in Canada. We grumble with internet-famous pugs in Trinity Bellwoods. And check-in with the Moss Park Overdose Prevention site as it heads into the winter months.



Aired November 27, 2017

Produced by Emily Joveski, Mick Sweetman, Scott McLean, Chelsey Gould, Sanjeev Wignarahjah.

---