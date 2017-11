The Scope News - November 20, 2017

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath said that her party will never pass a bill without reading it. / (photo: Photo Kit Kolbegger / The Spare)

Ontario’s college faculty and students are back in the classroom and picking up the pieces after five weeks of striking. A magazine written by and for Black Girls is taking Toronto by storm. And indigenous artists imagine the far future -- using today’s technology.

Aired November 20, 2017

Produced by Emily Joveski, Mick Sweetman, Clara Osei-Yeboah, Sanjeev Wignarajah.