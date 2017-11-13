The Scope News - November 13, 2017

/ (photo: Peter Castleton via Flickr (CC))

This week on The Scope News, we look at how a younger generation of Torontonians marked Remembrance Day. And we check in on Toronto’s struggling Moss Park Overdose Prevention site and it heads into the winter season. Plus we’ve got a rebroadcast of an interview with the frontline worker who went viral after speaking out to the Prime Minister about the opioid epidemic.

Aired November 13, 2017

Produced by Emily Joveski, Scott McLean, Mick Sweetman, Sanjeev Wignarajah.