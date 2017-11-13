The Scope News - November 13, 2017

The Scope News - November 13, 201713 November 2017 / by The Scope News (author)
This week on The Scope News, we look at how a younger generation of Torontonians marked Remembrance Day. And we check in on Toronto’s struggling Moss Park Overdose Prevention site and it heads into the winter season. Plus we’ve got a rebroadcast of an interview with the frontline worker who went viral after speaking out to the Prime Minister about the opioid epidemic.
---
Aired November 13, 2017
Produced by Emily Joveski, Scott McLean, Mick Sweetman, Sanjeev Wignarajah.
