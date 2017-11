The Scope News - October 30, 2017

Halloween on Church Street. / (photo: Jill-O-Lantern via Wikimedia Commons (CC))

This week, we’re delving in the controversy around Quebec’s recent legislation on face coverings. And as thousands of college faculty in Ontario enter their third week of strikes, we’re taking a look at what’s stake. Plus, the fate of a beloved neighbourhood restaurant hangs in the balance.

Aired Oct 30, 2017

Produced by Emily Joveski, Mick Sweetman, Latifa Abdin, Scott McLean.

---