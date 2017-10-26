The Scope News - October 23, 2017

Gord Downie / (photo: Gabana Films (CC))

This week on the Scope News: a Toronto neighbourhood is rallying to save a beloved local restaurant -- and sparking a conversation around gentrification. We talk to the author of a new book that traces the history of anti-black racism in Canada. And we take a look back at the legacy of Canadian music icon Gord Downie.

---

Aired October 23, 2017

Produced by Emily Joveski, David Matta, Scott McLean, Meera Govindasamy, Sanjeev Wignarajah.