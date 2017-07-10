The Scope News - July 10, 2017

/ (photo: Tony Fischer via Flickr (CC))

On this week’s show, our theme is the resistance movement of Indigenous communities to Canada 150. While many celebrated Canada’s 150th anniversary of confederation last week, some Indigenous groups and their allies have launched a resistance movement to what they say is a celebration of centuries of colonization and oppression.

On this episode of The Scope News, we have a reflection on Chief Dan George's iconic 1967 speech, "Lament for Confederation." We'll talk to an indigenous artist whose collection of murals will soon be seen around across Toronto. And speak with indigenous filmmakers and artists who are using virtual reality to envision Canada's distant future.

---

Aired July 10, 2017

Hosted by Emily Joveski

Produced by Clara Osei-Yeboah, Mansoor Tanweer and Emily Joveski