Rock and Roll Legend Chuck Berry Dead at 90

Chuck Berry / (photo: Missouri History Museum on flickr)

Legendary guitar player Chuck Berry died today in his home at the age of 90. Born in 1929 in St. Louis Missouri, Charles "Chuck" Berry would go on to be one of the first rock and roll pioneers and legends.

Berry had a string of hits in the 50's, 60's and 70's, including 'Roll over Beethoven', 'Maybellene', 'Rock and Roll Music' and most famously 'Johnny B. Goode', and his influence spread far in the early days of rock and roll. John Lennon famously said, "if you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call is 'Chuck Berry'. He was among the first class of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and has also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1984 and the Kennedy Centre Honours. His newest studio album since 1979, titled Chuck,was due for release later this year.

The cause of death has not yet been released.