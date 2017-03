The Scope News - March 13, 2017

Pizza shop owner Vien Huynh is the subject of a documentary this week from CJRU's Chi-Linh Dinh. / (photo: Chi Linh Dihn.)

The week on The Scope News, we check in on the N-D-P leadership race, and we have a new doc on how a Vietnamese refugee ended up running a pizza shop at College and Spadina. Plus, the Globe and Mail’s Robyn Doolittle explains how she investigated sexual assault cases across Canada.



---

Aired by March 13, 2017

Produced by Abby Plener, Mick Sweetman, Emily Joveski, Chi-Linh Dinh.