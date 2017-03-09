The Scope News - March 06, 2017

A new graphic novel seeks to raise awareness about sexual violence and abuse in Toronto's newcomer communities. / (photo: The Scope News)

On this week’s show, family of the late Chinese-Canadian activist Jean Lumb want to preserve her legacy. And we delve into the real history behind Toronto’s role in the invention of the light bulb. But first, just in time for International Women’s Day, a graphic novel is sparking a conversation in newcomer communities about violence against women.

---

Aired: March 6, 2017

Produced by: Emily Joveski, Mansoor Tanweer, Laura Howells.