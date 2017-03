The Scope News - February 27, 2017

Scholarship recipients Aya, Asmaa, Alaa, Ayaat & Raneem striking a pose as they prepare for their first day on school in Canada / (photo: Daughters for Life Foundation on Facebook)

On this week's show, we learn about a foundation that's helping bring female Syrian refugees to study in Canada, Ryerson University hosts the Jack Layton Leadership School, and we ask - is Toronto really a sanctuary city?

---

Produced by: Chelsey Gould, Sawyer Bogdan, Emily Joveski

Aired: February 27, 2017