The Scope News - February 6, 2017

Toronto rally against Islamophobia on February 4, 2017. / (photo: Mick Sweetman)

This week, demonstrators in Toronto say no to islamophobia, we speak to a professor teaching the mohawk language, we learn about an upcoming food festival, and the fight continues against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

---

Aired: February 6, 2017

Produced by: Chelsey Gould, Emily Joveski, Neha Cholangi, Mick Sweetman, Sawyer Bogdan.