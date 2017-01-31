News

The Scope News - January 30, 2017

31 January 2017 / by The Scope News (author)
Toronto's Women's March in support of the Women's March on Washington. (photo: User booledozer Wikimedia Commons (CC))
Toronto's Women's March in support of the Women's March on Washington. / (photo: User booledozer Wikimedia Commons (CC))

This week on the Scope News - reporting from the front lines of Toronto's Women's March. And we found out what the Canadian refugee process is really like. Plus, LGBTQ identifying elders connect at a weekly drop-in, and Toronto cybersecurity experts weigh in about how to protect yourself online.

---
Aired January 30, 2017
Hosted by Mick
Produced by Emily Joveski, Mick Sweetman, Neha Cholangi, Sawyer Bogdan, Abby Plener, Premila D'sa.

The author

The Scope News

Write a Comment