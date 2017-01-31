The Scope News - January 30, 2017

Toronto's Women's March in support of the Women's March on Washington. / (photo: User booledozer Wikimedia Commons (CC))

This week on the Scope News - reporting from the front lines of Toronto's Women's March. And we found out what the Canadian refugee process is really like. Plus, LGBTQ identifying elders connect at a weekly drop-in, and Toronto cybersecurity experts weigh in about how to protect yourself online.





Aired January 30, 2017

Hosted by Mick

Produced by Emily Joveski, Mick Sweetman, Neha Cholangi, Sawyer Bogdan, Abby Plener, Premila D'sa.