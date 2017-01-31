The Scope News - January 30, 2017

The Scope News - January 30, 201731 January 2017 / by The Scope News (author)
This week on the Scope News - reporting from the front lines of Toronto's Women's March. And we found out what the Canadian refugee process is really like. Plus, LGBTQ identifying elders connect at a weekly drop-in, and Toronto cybersecurity experts weigh in about how to protect yourself online.
---
Aired January 30, 2017
Hosted by Mick
Produced by Emily Joveski, Mick Sweetman, Neha Cholangi, Sawyer Bogdan, Abby Plener, Premila D'sa.
Write a Comment