The Scope News - January 23, 2017

This week on The Scope News, we investigate how universities keep your personal information safe, and how you can protect yourself online. Plus, artists gather in Toronto to converse on feminist issues, and LGBTQ+ identifying elders connect at a weekly drop-in.



Aired January 23, 2017

Hosted by Mansoor Tanweer

Produced by Emily Joveski, Mansoor Tanweer,Chelsey Gould, Neha Chollangi.