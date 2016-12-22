News

The Scope News - December 19, 2016

22 December 2016 / by The Scope News (author)
Entrance to the Trump Hotel and Tower in Toronto. On this episode, Mick Sweetman reports from a local panel discussion on the rise of fascism and Trump's potential influence in Canada. (photo: Secondarywaltz via Wikimedia Commons (CC))
This week on The Scope News, local advocates and experts gathered to discuss Trump’s potential influence, the rise of fascism, and how the U-S election could affect us here at home. And in two rebroadcasted stories from earlier this month, we take a look at what rising childcare costs means for Toronto families. Plus, a new project is shedding light on Chinese Canadian history.

Aired December 19th, 2016
Hosted by Mick Sweetman
Produced by Abby Plener, Mick Sweetman, Sawyer Bogdan, Mansoor Tanweer.

The Scope News

