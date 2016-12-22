The Scope News - December 19, 2016

The Scope News - December 19, 201622 December 2016 / by The Scope News (author)
This week on The Scope News, local advocates and experts gathered to discuss Trump’s potential influence, the rise of fascism, and how the U-S election could affect us here at home. And in two rebroadcasted stories from earlier this month, we take a look at what rising childcare costs means for Toronto families. Plus, a new project is shedding light on Chinese Canadian history.
Aired December 19th, 2016
Hosted by Mick Sweetman
Produced by Abby Plener, Mick Sweetman, Sawyer Bogdan, Mansoor Tanweer.
Write a Comment