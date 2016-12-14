The Scope News - December 12, 2016

The Scope News - December 12, 201614 December 2016 / by The Scope News (author)
On this week’s show, we’ve got your Toronto community headlines for this week. We’re continuing our look at the human faces of climate change, and looking at how Canada might cope with an influx of climate change refugees. And we hear from two Toronto parents about their struggle to find affordable child care in the city.
Plus, we meet the next generation of tech leaders at Canada’s first all-female Hackathon.
Aired December 12, 2015
Hosted by Mansoor Tanweer
Producer by Emily Joveski, Eric Pember, Mansoor Tanweer, Sawyer Bogdan, Chelsey Gould.
