The Scope News - December 12, 2016

On this week's episode, reporter Mansoor Tanweer looks at how Canada might deal with the rise of climate change refugees. / (photo: Jeremy Potter NOAA/OAR/OER via Flickr (CC))

On this week’s show, we’ve got your Toronto community headlines for this week. We’re continuing our look at the human faces of climate change, and looking at how Canada might cope with an influx of climate change refugees. And we hear from two Toronto parents about their struggle to find affordable child care in the city.

Plus, we meet the next generation of tech leaders at Canada’s first all-female Hackathon.

Aired December 12, 2015

Hosted by Mansoor Tanweer

Producer by Emily Joveski, Eric Pember, Mansoor Tanweer, Sawyer Bogdan, Chelsey Gould.

