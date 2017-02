The Scope News - November 28

We speak to local advocates about the power of music education. / (photo: ms.akr via Flickr (CC))

This week on The Scope News, how the City of Toronto is exploring new revenue tools to fund municipal projects. We also speak to local advocates about the power of music education, and we take a look at the human faces of climate change.

---

Hosted by: Emily Joveski

Produced by: Abby Plener, Mick Sweetman, Mansoor Tanweer

Aired: Nov 28, 2016