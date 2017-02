The Scope News - November 7, 2016

Remembrance Day in Toronto, 2011. / (photo: via City of Toronto in Flickr (CC) )

This week we investigated why Remembrance Day isn’t a statutory holiday across Canada. We also spoke with MP Michelle Rempel on her motion to recognize the genocide against the Yazidi community and grant them asylum in Canada.





---

Hosted by: Mick Sweetman

Produced by: Abby Plener, Mick Sweetmen, Myles Marcus, Premila D'sa, Eric Pember