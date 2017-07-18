Fringe 2017: Ten Creative Ways To Dispose Of Your Cremains

Toronto Fringe Festival 2017 show "Ten Creative Ways to Dispose of your Cremains" / (photo: Toronto Fringe)

CJRU reporter Nicole Di Donato sat down with Rose Napoli and Jakob Ehman who star in the Toronto Fringe Festival show Ten Creative Ways to Dispose of your Cremains.

Napoli wrote the show and plays the character Lucy who has bed bugs and a five o’clock shadow on her legs. While Ehman plays Bennet who eats popsicles for dinner and has nine dollars in his chequing account.

The pair meets where everybody does: at a loud and annoying party. It’s a millenial match made in Toronto. What they do know by the end of Friday night is that they'd rather not see each other ever again. What they don't know, is that by Saturday evening, they'll somehow end up in Trinity Bellwoods with an urn-full of ashes and some gunpowder.

Ten Creative Ways to Dispose of your Cremains is not just the longest title ever, it's a millennial love letter to the misfits of the Peter Pan Generation.

The show runs from July 6 to 16 at Theatre Passe Muraille backspace.

In the interview, they talked about how they developed their characters, what the message of the show is and why people should come out and see the play at the Toronto Fringe Festival. The duo also performed the opening scene from the show.