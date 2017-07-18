Fringe 2017: About Time

Toronto Fringe Festival 2017 show "About Time" / (photo: Fringe Toronto)

CJRU reporter Nicole Di Donato spoke with award-winning sketch comedy duo The Templeton Philharmonic about their Toronto Fringe Festival show About Time.

The duo, which is comprised of Briana Templeton and Gwynne Phillips, co-wrote, directed and star in the show. The dark comedy takes the audience on a funny, chronological ride through history with stops in different eras.

Throughout the show, the zany duo plays various characters from different time periods such as Stone Age women, Renaissance men and uptight Victorian ladies at a tea party.

The show runs from July 7 to 16 at the Terragon Theatre Mainspace.

In the interview, they talked about the inspiration behind About Time as well as what the duo likes about doing sketch comedy together. The pair also performed one of their sketches from the show.