Fringe 2017: Maddie's Karaoke Birthday Party

Toronto Fringe Festival 2017 show "Maddie's Karaoke Birthday Party" / (photo: Toronto Fringe)

CJRU reporter Nicole Di Donato chatted with Mark Andrada and Joseph Zita of the Toronto Fringe Festival show Maddie's Karaoke Birthday Party, which runs from July 5 to 16 at the Monarch Tavern.

It’s Maddie’s 25th birthday party but something's not right - the guest of honour hasn’t shown up yet! Five of Maddie’s best friends try to sort out where the birthday girl is while they fight to keep the spirits high and secrets hidden.

This intimate, interactive story unfolds over a series of hilarious and heartbreaking karaoke-style songs.

The show was written and directed by Byron Laviolette, who is best known for his work on Morro and Jasp productions.

The music and lyrics were written by Barbara Johnston and Suzy Wilde, who have worked together on previous Fringe hits Summerland and The Fence.

In the interview, they talked about their characters, the original songs in the show as well as their favourite part of being involved with the Toronto Fringe Festival.