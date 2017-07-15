Fringe 2017: Pineapple Club

Toronto Fringe Festival 2017 show "Pineapple Club." / (photo: Toronto Fringe)

CJRU reporter Nicole Di Donato sat down with Robin Henderson who is the director, choreographer and creator of the Toronto Fringe Festival show Pineapple Club.

The show runs from July 7 to 16 at the Factory Theatre Mainspace.

Robin Henderson, who is the creator of the 2016 Best of Fringe hit Dance Animal, once again combines sketch comedy and comedic dance in her latest show Pineapple Club.

The show is a reaction to the current state of global affairs and explores both the highs and the lows of 2016. The sketches are structured around the five stages of grief - denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. The music is inspired by the catalogues of the artists who passed away in 2016, including David Bowie and George Michael.

In the interview, they talked about Robin's choreography, the idea behind Pineapple Club and how the show is different from her last Fringe hit Dance Animal.