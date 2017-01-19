Arcade Fire Return With Fiery New Single

Arcade Fire at Lollapalooza in 2014 / (photo: Liliane Callegari)

Indie powerhouse, Arcade Fire just released "I Give You Power" (Featuring Mavis Staples), their latest release since 2013’s Reflektor. It seems to carry a powerful message to our southern neighbours, specifically to the the soon to be 45th President.

The band announced the track via Twitter, explaining that, "It's never been more important that we stick together & take care of each other".

Staple's voice comes through clearly next to Win Butler's making for a heated and bombastic duet. It’s reminiscent of Reflektor bonus track "Get Right" with its bluesy soul, and repetitive mantras, but might be a preview of the "dynamic, danceable rock, [with] a sharp focus on heavy topics like religion and social and media pressures with percussive-heavy beats and an occasional (sic) flavor of disco,” that we can expect on the new album. More details on the new album here.

The track is a Tidal exclusive, understandable as Win Butler and Régine Chassagne are among the co-owners of the streaming service.

Arcade Fire will make appearances at Primavera and Isle of Wight among other various festivals this summer. Their fifth complete LP will be reportedly released sometime this spring.