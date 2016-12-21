CJRU's Top 50 of 2016

Vinyl from Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) / (photo: mauricevonmosel)

2016 was a big year for CJRU and through it all our DJs spun massive amounts of great music. Thanks to all the artists who made great records this year and to all our DJs who lovingly selected tracks and played them. Below are the 50 albums that hit CJRU's TOP 30 charts the most from December 2015-December 2016.

Tune in to CJRU 1280AM for the last couple weeks of 2016 as we revisit some of our favs from 2016. CJRU 30 will be counting down the top albums starting Friday December 23 straight into the new year. And Morning Mixtape will be featuring album profiles put together by station programmers.

* = Canadian ^ = Toronto