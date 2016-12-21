CJRU's Top 50 of 2016

CJRU's Top 50 of 201621 December 2016 / by Elissa Matthews (author)
2016 was a big year for CJRU and through it all our DJs spun massive amounts of great music. Thanks to all the artists who made great records this year and to all our DJs who lovingly selected tracks and played them. Below are the 50 albums that hit CJRU's TOP 30 charts the most from December 2015-December 2016.
Tune in to CJRU 1280AM for the last couple weeks of 2016 as we revisit some of our favs from 2016. CJRU 30 will be counting down the top albums starting Friday December 23 straight into the new year. And Morning Mixtape will be featuring album profiles put together by station programmers.
* = Canadian ^ = Toronto
|
1
|Nap Eyes*
|Thought Rock Fish Scale
|You've Changed
|
2
|Basia Bulat*
|Good Advice
|Secret City
|
3
|Zones^
|After Image
|Pleasence
|
4
|Grimes*
|Art Angels
|4AD
|
5
|Charlotte Day Wilson^
|CDW
|Self-Released
|
6
|Casey Mecija^
|Psychic Materials
|Self-Released
|
7
|Phern*
|Excavator
|Self-Released
|
8
|Kaytranada*
|99.90%
|XL Recordings
|
9
|Young Galaxy*
|Falsework
|Paper Bag
|
10
|Vallens^
|Consent
|Hand Drawn Dracula
|
11
|Soupcans^
|Soft Party
|Telephone Explosion
|
12
|Beliefs^
|Leaper
|Hand Drawn Dracula
|
13
|Moss Lime*
|Zoo Du Quebec
|Telephone Explosion
|
14
|Young Rival^
|Interior Light
|Paper Bag
|
15
|Un Blonde*
|Good Will Come To You
|Egg Paper Factory
|
16
|Minotaurs*
|Weird Waves
|Static Clang
|
17
|Majical Cloudz*
|Are You Alone?
|Arts & Crafts
|18
|
U.S. Girls^
|Half Free
|4AD
|19
|
Dilly Dally^
|Sore
|Buzz
|20
|
Simone Denny^
|The Stereo Dynamite Sessions, Vol. 1
|Stereo Dynamite
|21
|
Language Arts^
|Able Island
|MapleMusic Recordings
|22
|
Woodpigeon*
|TROUBLE
|Boompa
|
23
|Rosie & the Riveters*
|Good Clean Fun
|Self-Released
|
24
|Pet Sun*
|Pet Sun
|The Hand
|
25
|Lantern*
|Black Highways and Green Garden Roads
|Fixture
|
26
|Ra Ra Riot
|Need Your Light
|Barsuk
|
27
|Daniel Caesar^
|Self-Released
|
28
|Samito*
|Samito
|Costume
|
29
|Jessy Lanza*
|Oh No
|Geej Recordings
|
30
|BADBADNOTGOOD*
|IV
|Arts & Crafts
|
31
|We Are The City*
|Above Club
|Pirates Blend
|
32
|Kacy & Clayton*
|Strange Country
|Big White Cloud
|
33
|Savages
|Adore Life
|Matador
|
34
|Open Mike Eagle & Paul White
|Hella Personal Film Festival
|Mello Music Group
|
35
|Mothers
|When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired
|Grand Jury
|
36
|David Bowie
|Blackstar
|Columbia
|
37
|River Tiber^
|Indigo
|Self-Released
|
38
|Hooded Fang^
|Venus on Edge
|Daps
|
39
|Harrison^
|Checkpoint Titanium
|Last Gang
|
40
|The Dirty Nil*
|Higher Power
|Dine Alone
|
41
|Junior Boys*
|Big Black Coat
|City Slang
|
42
|Loveland*
|Aloe Hotel
|Self-Released
|
43
|Less than Three
|Clairaudience
|Self-Released
|
44
|Jordan Klassen*
|Javelin
|Nevado
|
45
|Jojo Worthington*
|\\
|Epoch Tapes
|
46
|Jesse & The Dandelions*
|True Blue
|Self-Released
|
47
|Heaven for Real*
|Kill Your Memory
|Mint
|
48
|Atlantis Jazz Ensemble*
|Oceanic Suite
|Marlow
|
49
|Frankie Cosmos
|Next Thing
|Bayonet
|
50
|Ty Segall
|Emotional Mugger
|Drag City
