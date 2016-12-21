Interviews

CJRU's Top 50 of 2016

21 December 2016 / by Elissa Matthews (author)
Vinyl from Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) (photo: mauricevonmosel)
2016 was a big year for CJRU and through it all our DJs spun massive amounts of great music. Thanks to all the artists who made great records this year and to all our DJs who lovingly selected tracks and played them. Below are the 50 albums that hit CJRU's TOP 30 charts the most from December 2015-December 2016. 

Tune in to CJRU 1280AM for the last couple weeks of 2016 as we revisit some of our favs from 2016.  CJRU 30 will be counting down the top albums starting Friday December 23 straight into the new year. And Morning Mixtape will be featuring album profiles put together by station programmers. 

* = Canadian  ^ = Toronto 

1

 

 Nap Eyes* Thought Rock Fish Scale  You've Changed

2

 

 Basia Bulat* Good Advice Secret City

3

 

 Zones^ After Image Pleasence

4

 

 Grimes* Art Angels 4AD

5

 

 Charlotte Day Wilson^ CDW Self-Released

6

 

 Casey Mecija^ Psychic Materials Self-Released

7

 

 Phern* Excavator Self-Released

8

 

 Kaytranada* 99.90% XL Recordings

9

 

 Young Galaxy* Falsework Paper Bag

10

 

 Vallens^ Consent Hand Drawn Dracula

11

 

 Soupcans^ Soft Party Telephone Explosion

12

 

 Beliefs^ Leaper Hand Drawn Dracula

13

 

 Moss Lime* Zoo Du Quebec Telephone Explosion

14

 

 Young Rival^ Interior Light Paper Bag

15

 

 Un Blonde* Good Will Come To You Egg Paper Factory

16

 

 Minotaurs* Weird Waves Static Clang

17

 

 Majical Cloudz* Are You Alone? Arts & Crafts
18

U.S. Girls^


 Half Free 4AD
19

Dilly Dally^


 Sore Buzz
20

Simone Denny^


 The Stereo Dynamite Sessions, Vol. 1 Stereo Dynamite
21

Language Arts^


 Able Island MapleMusic Recordings
22

Woodpigeon*


 TROUBLE Boompa

23

 

 Rosie & the Riveters* Good Clean Fun Self-Released

24

 

 Pet Sun* Pet Sun The Hand

25

 

 Lantern* Black Highways and Green Garden Roads Fixture

26

 

 Ra Ra Riot Need Your Light Barsuk

27

 

 Daniel Caesar^   Self-Released

28

 

 Samito* Samito Costume

29

 

 Jessy Lanza* Oh No Geej Recordings

30

 

 BADBADNOTGOOD* IV Arts & Crafts

31

 

 We Are The City* Above Club Pirates Blend

32

 

 Kacy & Clayton* Strange Country Big White Cloud

33

 

 Savages Adore Life Matador

34

 

 Open Mike Eagle & Paul White Hella Personal Film Festival Mello Music Group

35

 

 Mothers When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired Grand Jury

36

 

 David Bowie Blackstar Columbia

37

 

 River Tiber^ Indigo Self-Released

38

 

 Hooded Fang^ Venus on Edge Daps

39

 

 Harrison^ Checkpoint Titanium Last Gang

40

 

 The Dirty Nil* Higher Power Dine Alone

41

 

 Junior Boys* Big Black Coat City Slang

42

 

 Loveland* Aloe Hotel Self-Released

43

 

 Less than Three Clairaudience Self-Released

44

 

 Jordan Klassen* Javelin Nevado

45

 

 Jojo Worthington* \\ Epoch Tapes

46

 

 Jesse & The Dandelions* True Blue Self-Released

47

 

 Heaven for Real* Kill Your Memory Mint

48

 

 Atlantis Jazz Ensemble* Oceanic Suite Marlow

49

 

 Frankie Cosmos Next Thing Bayonet

50

 

 Ty Segall Emotional Mugger Drag City
