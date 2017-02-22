Review: Tove Lo and Phoebe Ryan at Massey Hall

Tove Lo performs at Massey Hall as part of the "Lady Wood" tour on Feb. 17. / (photo: Nicole Di Donato and Karen Young)

Swedish pop queen Tove Lo and her opening act Phoebe Ryan put on an unforgettable show at Massey Hall on Feb. 17 as part of the “Lady Wood” tour.

Tove Lo, who is known for her edgy, unfiltered, and honest approach to pop music, gave a raw performance that takes the audience through an array of emotions.

The tour is in support of Lo’s second studio album Lady Wood, which pushes girl power and is ultimately sexier, steamier, and more sexually liberating than her last album.

Lo started the show by singing “True Disaster” off her new album.

Since the singer’s rise to fame after the release of her 2014 debut album Queen of the Clouds, Lo has gotten a reputation for being especially bold in not only her music, but her performances as well.

This was most evident when she gave a quick strip tease then flashed her bare breasts to the Toronto crowd while singing - a stunt she has been known to do at her live shows.

Lo performed many songs off her latest album, including upbeat tracks “Lady Wood” and “Influence” as well as her more emotional songs “Imaginary Friend” and “Flashes.”

Lo’s confident and seductive nature was evident throughout her performance and worked to empower female viewers.

Throughout the performance, Lo interacted with fans and at one point jumped into the crowd at the front of the stage.

Her energy and trance-like dance moves set the tone for the entire performance, making the show feel like a party.

Lo also performed songs off her last album including “Talking Body,” “Moments,” “Got Love,” and “Not On Drugs.”

In addition to the stellar vocals and music, the lighting and production elements of the show were very well done and created an interesting vibe. The venue was also the perfect size as it was big enough to accommodate Lo’s large number of fans yet was intimate enough to create a powerful experience for attendees.

When the audience realized the show had come to an end, they wouldn’t stop cheering until they got an encore.

During the encore, Lo performed her single “Cool Girl,” a catchy pop song that explores the roles and expectations of girls in casual relationships.

The performance ended with Lo singing her hit song “Habits (Stay High)” while wearing a disco ball-like jacket. Fans chanted the lyrics and clapped along while the pop star sung her heart out.

Both brave and bold, Lo is an artist you must watch live at least once in your life.

The show started off with the energetic and sweet Phoebe Ryan, an American singer-songwriter who has collaborated with artists such as The Chainsmokers, Jaymes Young, Kid Ink, and Skizzy Mars.

Ryan performed a variety of her songs including “Mine” and “Ignition/Do You…” off her 2015 EP Mine as well as her song with The Chainsmokers called “All We Know.”

Halfway through her performance, Ryan explained that she first met Lo at a house party. Ryan said she stole Jell-O shots from another party she was at and brought them to Lo’s party, where the pair bonded while eating the Jell-O out of Ryan’s pockets.

“That’s how you know you’re meant to be friends,” said Ryan about Lo.

To end off her performance, Ryan sang her latest single “Dark Side,” an electronic pop tune with sugary synths and beats that make you want to dance.

Ryan’s powerful and captivating vocals combined with her cool girl vibe makes her the perfect opening act for Tove Lo.

