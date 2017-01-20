Events

Movie Mixtape: Mapplethorpe Look at Pictures and Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened

20 January 2017 / by Elissa Matthews (author)
BEST WORST THING THAT EVER COULD HAVE HAPPENED production still (photo: Films We Like)
BEST WORST THING THAT EVER COULD HAVE HAPPENED production still / (photo: Films We Like)

This episode of Movie Mixtape includes reviews of Mapplethorpe: Look at Pictures and Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened. Contributions by Sara Christiano, Reza Hassanirad and Elissa Matthews.

 

 

Mapplethorpe: Look at Pictures showtimes.

Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened showtimes.

Creative Commons music used:
"All the Things You Are" performed by Edu Avila. Available on jamendo.com.

"The Dirty" performed by Poddington Bear. Available on freemusicarchive.org.

+ VIEW PROFILE

The author

Elissa Matthews

Program Director at the Scope at Ryerson.

Write a Comment