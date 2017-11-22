#RadioChangetheWorld at the Senate

karis, FCAD, RCDS / (photo: Karen Young)

On November 22 #RadioChangetheWorld was featured at a Senate breakfast for Children's Rights and Karis performed her new single "Change the World" - a song written for the November 20 & 21 broadcasts. The song was written by Karis in memory of all the young people we lost this past year. A Ryerson student and advocate, Karis uses music to empower young women and has previously written and produced the music for Toronto Youth Day.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be involved in such a powerful initiative. As an artist, there is no greater joy than be able to use my art to make a difference as I aim to do with my song; to provide a voice for those who may feel that they have none and those who have tried to use their voice but have been ignored. My hope is that my song will inspire and empower." says Karis, an FCAD student and songwriter. Did you miss #RadioChangetheWorld? Kids took over community radio stations across Canada on November 20 & 21 and you can listen here:

This November, Ryerson's campus radio station in collaboration with the National Campus and Community Radio Association (NCRA/ANREC) and youth advocates led non-profit radio stations across Canada in broadcasting the voices of youth in honour of the United Nations National Child Rights day.

"From a young age I was always told that life's not fair, and that's very true. But I believe that our society could do better," says Ella, one of the youth voices featured in the project.

In a year where residential schooling, youth suicide and the spectre of child poverty have dominated national news, this broadcast is an effort to let young people speak directly to tell their own stories and opinions.

“We are grateful to community radio and the NCRA/ANREC…. for its commitment to child rights and amplifying the voice of Canada’s children,” says Irwin Elman, the Chair of the Canada Council of Child and Youth Advocates. “It is an important step towards remembering that the rights that come very easily to some children are not afforded to all.”

Dozens of youth voices will be featured, on topics ranging from education to suicide to LGBTQ+ teen issues and more.

“I am really excited about a segment we have where young people interview the Premier of the Yukon and also a feature on a youth choir that sings in Inuktitut,” says Jacky Tuinstra Harrison, part of the coordinating team at CJRU 1280AM.