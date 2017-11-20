In a year where residential schooling, youth suicide and the spectre of child poverty have dominated national news, this broadcast is an effort to let young people speak directly and tell their own stories and voice their opinions.

“We are grateful to community radio and the NCRA/ANREC…. for its commitment to child rights and amplifying the voice of Canada’s children,” says Irwin Elman, the Chair of the Canada Council of Child and Youth Advocates. “It is an important step towards remembering that the rights that come very easily to some children are not afforded to all.”

Dozens of youth voices will be featured, on topics ranging from education to suicide to LGBTQ+ teen issues and more.

CJRU-AM

“I am really excited about a segment we have where young people interview the Premier of the Yukon and also a feature on a youth choir that sings in Inuktitut,” says Jacky Tuinstra Harrison, part of the coordinating team at CJRU 1280AM.

NCRA/ANREC

“This type of grassroots movement not only helps the local radio station reach its commitment to community programming, but it has an untold value outside of radio on the impact of the lives of youth today in Canada. We are thrilled to help bring to light some of the challenges youth in Canada, and around the world, deal with today.”” says Barry Rooke, Executive Director of the NCRA/ANREC

The broadcast also features a special piece of music written to remember all the youth who died this past year. Composed by artist Karis, the song is to be released officially on November 20 and performed lived for the Senate breakfast on November 22.

Karis is a Ryerson student and advocate who uses music to empower young women. Karis has previously written and produced the music for the Toronto Youth Day Anthem.

Help #Radio Change the World on this year's National Child Day.