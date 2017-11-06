PIGS - Canada's most authentic Pink Floyd tribute ticket giveaway

PIGS - Canada's most authentic Pink Floyd tribute / (photo: Ghost Finger Productions)

Win a pair of tickets to see PIGS - Canada's Most Authentic Pink Floyd tribute at Sandra Faire and Ivan Fecan Theatre on Sunday, November 12, 2017. This is an all ages show. We will draw winners on Friday November 10, 2017.

Formed in 2008 in Victoria, British Columbia, PIGS have spent nine years perfecting their craft in front of sold out audiences throughout Western Canada. On their Left + Right East Coast Tour of 2017, PIGS are bringing an epic and rare treat for Pink Floyd fans out East. The band will be crossing the country to perform selections from the entire Floyd catalog, including a few special surprises from Floyd solo records. In addition to classics from legendary albums like Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall, the band will showcase material that has rarely—if ever—been performed live by Pink Floyd. The band and their lighting, sound, and visual designers are all Floyd aficionados and are coming together to create for you an incredible night filled with music, lasers, and the glow of a giant Mr Screen. PIGS is the most authentic Floyd act around, with the right people, equipment, and performances to give you an incredible musical experience you will never forget.