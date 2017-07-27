Call for Designers

Call For Designers / (photo: CJRU 1280AM)

CJRU is gearing up for the new school year and our Fall Fund Drive and were looking for some local talent to give us a hand. We need an artist/designer to help us with our Fund Drive campaign design. This will involve helping us design the campaign and then formatting it for things like posters, t-shirts and tote bags. We'll also need a hand getting our week of welcome swag in order.

Qualifications: A Ryerson student or alumni

Remuneration: $300 with the potential of future contracts

To apply: send a link to your portfolio or three examples of your work to elissa@cjru.ca with the subject line "CJRU Fund Drive”

Deadline: August 7, 2017 at 11:59PM.