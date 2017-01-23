2017 Winter/Spring Volunteer Opportunities

CJRU Volunteer Positions

Is 2017 the year you said you'd start making radio but you're not sure where to start? A great place to start is to contribute to one of our ongoing shows or projects at CJRU1280AM. Below are a few current opportunities at the station.

Visit our SoundCloud to hear past episodes of our Spoken Word programming and MixCloud for past music shows.







CJRU 30

CJRU 30 is our weekday charting show that highlights the most played new music at our station. Explore some truly weird and wonderful independent music selections and add your own flare to our lunchtime program. This show is a great way to get comfortable hosting a show while learning about emerging artists.

HOST - CJRU 30 (4 positions available)

Prepare and host the lunchtime chart show (show clock and sample script provided)

Commitment: 1 hour live weekdays 12pm-1pm + prep time (2+ hours)

Contact: Elissa Matthews - Program Director - elissa@cjru.ca

---

The Scope News

The Scope News is an award-winning weekly magazine news show, featuring longer in-depth interviews and reports on issues that affect the Toronto community. The show is produced by three smaller teams - each team rotates to produce the show once every three weeks.

ASSIGNMENT EDITOR - THE SCOPE NEWS (1 position available)

Coordinate a team of reporters and hosts to produce a 30-minute news program focussing on the Toronto community.

Each assignment editor is responsible for producing the show once every three weeks.

Assign stories to reporters and hosts, enforce deadlines, help script the show.

Most work can be done remotely, on flexible schedule.

STUDIO TECH - THE SCOPE NEWS (2 positions available)

Help produce a live radio news show once every three weeks.

Ensure excellent sound quality and levels, execute production cues according to a script, post-produce the show and upload it online. (Training for all this will be provided - previous live production experience not required.)

Must be available to come into the studio Mondays from 5:00pm - 6:00pm.

REPORTER - THE SCOPE NEWS (6 positions available)

Accept story assignments from editors, and regularly pitch your own story ideas.

Produce at least ONE interview/piece every THREE weeks.

Produce pre-recorded radio interviews/features from start to finish, including producing in-studio interviews, editing audio, scripting and recording intros and voiceovers.







DIGITAL PRODUCER - THE SCOPE NEWS

Produce digital content based on our weekly news show for sharing on CJRU's social media channels.

Make a short weekly blog post for The Scope News.

May include editing audio clips, producing video, digital media strategizing, and bringing your own creative ideas to the table.

Contact: Emily Joveski - News Director - news@cjru.ca







---

The Scope AM/Morning Mixtape

The Scope AM is our morning headline newscast, running weekdays at the top of the hour between 9:00am - 11:00am. The two-hour block is split between two morning hosts. In addition to the hosting the newscast, each host gets to produce their own version of Morning Mixtape with the rest of the hour.

HOST - THE SCOPE AM/MORNING MIXTAPE (5 positions available)

Script and host a 10-minute morning newscast once per week, featuring Toronto and Ryerson headlines, weather, sports, and more.

Produce and host a 50-minute morning talk show on the topic on your choice, (Ex. Food, sports, music, arts & culture - the sky's the limit), featuring interviews, diverse voices, Canadian Content and good vibes.

Contact: Emily Joveski - News Director - news@cjru.ca







---

FemRadio

FemRadio is an award-winning weekly show and podcast talking about gender and feminist issues affecting the Toronto community, and featuring interviews with rad Toronto women and gender non-conforming folks. We aim to be a sandbox for women to get radio broadcast experience and on-air skills, with the goal of getting more women's voices on the radio.

HOSTS/CONTRIBUTORS - FEMRADIO (several positions available)

Produce feature interviews on topics related to gender and intersectional feminism, with a focus on voices of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour), folks with disabilities, LGBTQ and gender non-conforming folks.

Be a guest host on the show. FemRadio has a rotating third host chair open to first-time or new hosts.

Contact: Emily Joveski - News Director - news@cjru.ca







---







Friday Film Programming

We’re launching a new program focused on film and we’re looking for some film buffs to join the team. Our film coverage will be incorporated into Morning Mixtape and will be a mix of film reviews and interviews paired with music. This is a great opportunity to get involved and help build up a new show.

REVIEWER - FILM PROGRAMMING (several positions available)

Watch and review independent cinema before it hits the theatre

Record and edit at 2-5 minute review for our Friday broadcast

Flexible schedule - may need to plan around press screenings

Commitment: minimum one audio review per month

INTERVIEWER - FILM PROGRAMMING (several positions available)

Working with the program director book interviews with filmmakers and programmers

Conduct and edit interviews for broadcast

Commitment: minimum one interview per month

HOST - FILM PROGRAMMING (1 position available)

Introduce reviews and interviews provided by members of the film team and pair them with related music

Work with the Program Director to create and maintain the show’s editorial calendar

You’d of course be welcome to add your own reviews to the mix!

Commitment: 20-50 minute show every week + prep time (2+ hours)

Contact: Elissa Matthews - Program Director - elissa@cjru.ca

---

All My Books

All My Books airs weekly on CJRU 1280AM and profile local authors.

LITERARY REPORTER - ALL MY BOOKS (1 position available)

Interview two authors a month & record live readings

Some audio editing optional

Assist with social media posts

Update literary publicist lists and coordinator advance reading copies of books

Contact: Jacky Harrison - Station Manager - jacky@cjru.ca